Is Kiara Advani in 'Batwara 1947'? New poster sparks buzz

The comments section of Kapur's Instagram post was soon filled with reactions. Many users compared her look to Advani, while others speculated about the possible use of AI in designing the poster.

One user commented, "Why does Kanikka look so much like Kiara?" Another wrote, "They have purposely edited this to look like Kiara."

"Mujhe kyu lga rhai yeh Kanika hai but thoda AI se look mix kia just m opinion dia (sic)," read another comment.