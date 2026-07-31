Is Kiara Advani in 'Batwara 1947'? New poster sparks buzz
What's the story
The upcoming film Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, has sparked a social media frenzy with its latest character poster featuring debutant Kanikka Kapur. Released on Thursday, the poster shows Kapur alongside Karan Deol in a floral salwar kameez. However, her resemblance to actor Kiara Advani left many fans confused, with some even speculating that AI was used in creating the promotional artwork.
Social media reactions
'Why does Kanikka look so much like Kiara?'
The comments section of Kapur's Instagram post was soon filled with reactions. Many users compared her look to Advani, while others speculated about the possible use of AI in designing the poster.
One user commented, "Why does Kanikka look so much like Kiara?" Another wrote, "They have purposely edited this to look like Kiara."
"Mujhe kyu lga rhai yeh Kanika hai but thoda AI se look mix kia just m opinion dia (sic)," read another comment.
Appearance discrepancy
'Editor bhai dhyan to deta detailing pe'
Interestingly, a look at Kapur's other photos on Instagram shows that she does not closely resemble Advani in her regular pictures. This has led many fans to believe that the similarity is largely due to the poster design.
"This is an AI-generated poster. So the prompt has taken Kiara's face by default. Editor bhai dhyan to deta detailing pe," said one Instagram user.
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is releasing on August 14.
Film details
Kapur's background and 'Batwara 1947' storyline
Kapur, who hails from Delhi, is making her Bollywood debut with Batwara 1947. Before entering films, she was known for playing Suman Tiwari in the television serial Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.
The upcoming film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and tells the story of a married couple forced to migrate to Pakistan after Partition.
There, they find an old Hindu woman living in their new home.