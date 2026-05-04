'Absolute nonsense!': Kiara Advani rubbishes 'Toxic' rumors 

Advani came across a post by KoiMoi that said, "Kiara Advani requests makers to tone down bold scenes with Yash in Toxic." She shared it on her Instagram Stories and dismissed the rumors as "Absolute nonsense!" The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, has been delayed thrice but continues to stay in the news.

Film details

About the film

Toxic, which was announced in December 2023 and filmed between August 2024 and October 2025, features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set in Goa from the 1940s to the 1970s and delves into the dark world of drug trafficking during a declining colonial rule. It will be released in Hindi as well as other South Indian languages. It was recently moved from its June 4 release date.