Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up to star in a romcom

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is all set to explore a new genre with his upcoming project, which will be a romantic comedy, reported The Hollywood Reporter India. This marks a departure from his usual action-packed roles. A source close to the project revealed that an associate of renowned Telugu filmmaker Sukumar will direct the film.

Recent work Refreshing change for the actor Sudeep was last seen in Mark, an action drama that brought him back together with director Vijay Karthikeyaa after their successful collaboration on Max (2024). The upcoming romcom will be a refreshing change for the actor, who has made a name for himself in action dramas.

Role selection 'Has to excite me' In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sudeep shared his thoughts on what attracts him to a role after nearly three decades in the industry. He said, "I will definitely not say yes to a film because something similar has worked in the market." "For me, it has to excite me. It should be something I haven't done so far, and even if it is something I've done before, it should have a newer plot."

