Kidman hospitalized after wrestling scene on 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

Offerman says Kidman worked despite flu

Nick Offerman, who stars alongside her, shared that Kidman insisted on working despite feeling awful.

Nicole has the flu. After wrapping up the intense scene, she needed an IV at the hospital.

The show also features Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, and it's based on Rufi Thorpe's novel; just another example of Kidman's strong work ethic shining through.