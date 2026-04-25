Kidman hospitalized after wrestling scene on 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman landed in the hospital after filming a demanding pro wrestling scene for the comedy series, Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Even though she was down with the flu, she still showed up to play her character, Lace, a move that seriously impressed Nick Offerman.
Offerman says Kidman worked despite flu
Nick Offerman, who stars alongside her, shared that Kidman insisted on working despite feeling awful.
Nicole has the flu. After wrapping up the intense scene, she needed an IV at the hospital.
The show also features Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, and it's based on Rufi Thorpe's novel; just another example of Kidman's strong work ethic shining through.