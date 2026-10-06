Kidman makes 1st public Chanel appearance since split from Urban
Nicole Kidman and her 15-year-old daughter Faith Margaret turned heads at the Chanel spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.
The duo showed up in coordinated, chic outfits: Kidman in a sharp gray blazer dress with black tights, and Faith rocking a classic black Chanel cardigan over jeans.
This was Kidman's first public work appearance since the news broke of her split from Urban at last year's Paris Fashion Week Chanel appearance, and she definitely brought her signature style.
Kidman named Chanel ambassador
Kidman has just been named Chanel's newest ambassador, and she's clearly excited about it.
She called the brand "ahead of the curve" for how it uplifts women, saying "Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl did in his time."
Her new role cements her as a major force in fashion right now.