Kidman makes 1st public Chanel appearance since split from Urban

Kidman has just been named Chanel's newest ambassador, and she's clearly excited about it.

She called the brand "ahead of the curve" for how it uplifts women, saying "Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl did in his time."

Her new role cements her as a major force in fashion right now.