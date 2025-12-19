Dileep's 'Bha Bha Ba' slammed for crude kidnapping joke
Dileep's latest film, Bha Bha Ba, has sparked controversy for a disturbing joke about kidnapping. The film was released just 10 days after a Kerala trial court decided in the 2017 actor assault case. In the movie, a character named Godson Ancharakandy (Dhyan Sreenivasan) calls Dileep's character Radar a "professional kidnapper," implying that this isn't his first abduction. To note, Dileep was accused of masterminding the abduction and gangrape of a female actor in the 2017 case.
The scene depicts Radar's involvement in the kidnapping of Ramani. On screen, Radar is seen approaching a woman in his car and the narration suggests that he "kidnapped and milked her," implying sexual undertones. However, it is later revealed that Ramani was actually a cow. This scene has raised eyebrows among viewers who question its appropriateness.
Viewers have been left wondering why such a scene was approved, especially considering that one of the film's writers is a woman. The film has several other scenes where Radar talks about being a victim and seeking revenge on the media and press who have "ruined his life." Mohanlal plays Gilli, a gangster who helps Radar get his revenge. Again mirroring real life, once acquitted, Dileep had slammed the media (alongside his ex-wife-actor Manju Warrier, and the police).
This is not a sick joke. This is inhumane. Ethically indefensible. Absolute abasement. Rot.— Nidheesh M K (@mknid) December 18, 2025
You’d have to be stupendously idiotic to miss that this is used to, what’s the word for it- no not humour or visual gag- retraumatise perhaps, what she went through. That which has been… pic.twitter.com/D66q83CBci
Haven't watched Dileep's #BhaBhaBa . It apparently has this scene which creates a gag out of the actor abduction & rape incident, a scene which only a vile mind could have written. Even by the pathetic standards of his movies, this is something bordering on criminal mentality. pic.twitter.com/UBG6EU2ESW— S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) December 19, 2025
'Bha Bha Ba' includes self-referential dialogues
Bha Bha Ba also features self-referential dialogues like "this is my comeback moment," which many viewers have criticized as being more focused on redeeming Dileep's image than telling a compelling story. The film, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, also stars Baiju Santhosh, Sidhharth Bharathan, Balu Varghese, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in key roles.