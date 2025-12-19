Dileep's 'Bha Bha Ba' slammed for crude kidnapping joke  

Dileep 's latest film, Bha Bha Ba , has sparked controversy for a disturbing joke about kidnapping. The film was released just 10 days after a Kerala trial court decided in the 2017 actor assault case. In the movie, a character named Godson Ancharakandy (Dhyan Sreenivasan) calls Dileep's character Radar a "professional kidnapper," implying that this isn't his first abduction. To note, Dileep was accused of masterminding the abduction and gangrape of a female actor in the 2017 case.

Plot details Dialogues like 'kidnapped and milked her' used The scene depicts Radar's involvement in the kidnapping of Ramani. On screen, Radar is seen approaching a woman in his car and the narration suggests that he "kidnapped and milked her," implying sexual undertones. However, it is later revealed that Ramani was actually a cow. This scene has raised eyebrows among viewers who question its appropriateness.

Viewer reaction Audience questions approval of controversial scene Viewers have been left wondering why such a scene was approved, especially considering that one of the film's writers is a woman. The film has several other scenes where Radar talks about being a victim and seeking revenge on the media and press who have "ruined his life." Mohanlal plays Gilli, a gangster who helps Radar get his revenge. Again mirroring real life, once acquitted, Dileep had slammed the media (alongside his ex-wife-actor Manju Warrier, and the police).

This is not a sick joke. This is inhumane. Ethically indefensible. Absolute abasement. Rot.



You'd have to be stupendously idiotic to miss that this is used to, what's the word for it- no not humour or visual gag- retraumatise perhaps, what she went through. That which has been… pic.twitter.com/D66q83CBci — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) December 18, 2025

Haven't watched Dileep's #BhaBhaBa . It apparently has this scene which creates a gag out of the actor abduction & rape incident, a scene which only a vile mind could have written. Even by the pathetic standards of his movies, this is something bordering on criminal mentality. pic.twitter.com/UBG6EU2ESW — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) December 19, 2025