Dileep's 'Bha Bha Ba' slammed for crude kidnapping joke  

'Bha Bha Ba' is currently running in theaters

By Shreya Mukherjee
Dec 19, 2025
01:49 pm
Dileep's latest film, Bha Bha Ba, has sparked controversy for a disturbing joke about kidnapping. The film was released just 10 days after a Kerala trial court decided in the 2017 actor assault case. In the movie, a character named Godson Ancharakandy (Dhyan Sreenivasan) calls Dileep's character Radar a "professional kidnapper," implying that this isn't his first abduction. To note, Dileep was accused of masterminding the abduction and gangrape of a female actor in the 2017 case.

Dialogues like 'kidnapped and milked her' used

The scene depicts Radar's involvement in the kidnapping of Ramani. On screen, Radar is seen approaching a woman in his car and the narration suggests that he "kidnapped and milked her," implying sexual undertones. However, it is later revealed that Ramani was actually a cow. This scene has raised eyebrows among viewers who question its appropriateness.

Audience questions approval of controversial scene

Viewers have been left wondering why such a scene was approved, especially considering that one of the film's writers is a woman. The film has several other scenes where Radar talks about being a victim and seeking revenge on the media and press who have "ruined his life." Mohanlal plays Gilli, a gangster who helps Radar get his revenge. Again mirroring real life, once acquitted, Dileep had slammed the media (alongside his ex-wife-actor Manju Warrier, and the police).

Netizens react: 'This is not a sick joke...'

'...bordering on criminal mentality'

'Bha Bha Ba' includes self-referential dialogues

Bha Bha Ba also features self-referential dialogues like "this is my comeback moment," which many viewers have criticized as being more focused on redeeming Dileep's image than telling a compelling story. The film, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar and produced by Gokulam Gopalan, also stars Baiju Santhosh, Sidhharth Bharathan, Balu Varghese, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in key roles.