'Kill Blue' coming to Crunchyroll April 2026 hitman becomes 13-year-old

Studio CUE adapts Fujimaki's 'Kill Blue'

The series comes from Studio CUE and director Hiro Kaburagi, with Shunsuke Takeuchi voicing Juzo. Fuka Izumi and Shuichiro Umeda round out the main cast.

Based on Tadatoshi Fujimaki's manga, Kill Blue has already grabbed attention by ranking seventh on the Nationwide Bookstore Employees's Recommended Comics of 2024 list—so it might be one to watch!