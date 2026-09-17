Kim Kardashian awarded just €1 in Paris robbery case
What's the story
Kim Kardashian has been awarded just €1 (approximately ₹110) in damages by a Paris court for her ordeal during an armed robbery in 2016, reported the Associated Press. The court had found eight individuals guilty last year for their involvement in the heist that Kardashian called "the most terrifying experience of my life." She and her stylist Simone Harouche thanked the French justice system through a joint statement.
Joint statement
'Hope to now move forward and continue to heal'
Kardashian and Harouche said, "The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us."
"Today's decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition."
"We are thankful to the court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal."
Damages awarded
Former hotel receptionist awarded crores in damages
A former receptionist at the Paris hotel where Kardashian was robbed received €1,09,516 (₹1.22 crore) in damages.
He claimed to have been traumatized by the robbery and sought €5,50,000 (₹6.1 crore) in damages and interest.
The court also awarded €50,000 (₹55.5 lakh) to the hotel involved in the incident.
Robbery details
The robbery was carried out by a gang
The robbery took place on October 2, 2016, when Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week.
Two members of the gang, disguised as police officers, broke into her suite, tied her up with tape and zip ties, and stole over $6 million worth of jewelry.
The robbers were later dubbed "les papys braqueurs" or the "grandpa robbers."
None of them appealed against their convictions.