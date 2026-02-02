Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumors with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (45) and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton (41) are dating, per a new report by The Sun. The pair has been spotted together on several occasions over the last decade, but has never been romantically linked until now. They recently spent a "very romantic" weekend at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club in the Cotswolds, England.

Privacy measures They reportedly shared a room and had a couple's massage Kardashian reportedly flew from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to meet Hamilton at Estelle Manor. The couple was accompanied by their security guards for privacy. An insider told The Sun that the two shared a room and had exclusive access to the pool and spa facilities. "They had a couple's massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them," said the source.

Evening plans They tried to avoid being seen together The couple reportedly had dinner in a private room to avoid other guests. They checked out by 11:00am on Sunday and left in the two cars Kardashian had used to fly from the airport. An onlooker noted that even though they tried not to be seen together, Kardashian's eight suitcases and "enormous" Hermès Birkin bag gave her away. "They left together, along with the bodyguards, and drove off," said the observer.

