Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumors with F1 star Lewis Hamilton
What's the story
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (45) and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton (41) are dating, per a new report by The Sun. The pair has been spotted together on several occasions over the last decade, but has never been romantically linked until now. They recently spent a "very romantic" weekend at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club in the Cotswolds, England.
Privacy measures
They reportedly shared a room and had a couple's massage
Kardashian reportedly flew from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to meet Hamilton at Estelle Manor. The couple was accompanied by their security guards for privacy. An insider told The Sun that the two shared a room and had exclusive access to the pool and spa facilities. "They had a couple's massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them," said the source.
Evening plans
They tried to avoid being seen together
The couple reportedly had dinner in a private room to avoid other guests. They checked out by 11:00am on Sunday and left in the two cars Kardashian had used to fly from the airport. An onlooker noted that even though they tried not to be seen together, Kardashian's eight suitcases and "enormous" Hermès Birkin bag gave her away. "They left together, along with the bodyguards, and drove off," said the observer.
Relationship history
Hamilton has dated several high-profile celebrities
Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other since at least 2014, when they were spotted together with their then-partners, Nicole Scherzinger and Ye (Kanye West). Hamilton has been linked to celebrities such as Rihanna, Shakira, and Sofia Vergara. Meanwhile, Kardashian was last rumored to be dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., but their relationship reportedly ended in April 2024.