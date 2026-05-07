Kim Kardashian skipping California bar exam due to 'packed schedule'

Reality TV star and aspiring attorney Kim Kardashian has decided to skip the upcoming California Bar Exam , reported Page Six. A source revealed, "Kim has a packed schedule...so she decided it's best to skip this round of the bar exam and focus on taking it again when she feels ready." "Most people who take the bar exam dedicate months leading up...But she is working nonstop as a single mom and trying to do it all."

Exam pressure 'This exam can put a lot of pressure on anybody...' The source further explained that the pressure of the notoriously difficult California Bar Exam, coupled with public scrutiny of Kardashian's legal journey, influenced her decision. "This exam can put a lot of pressure on anybody. There's a lot at stake and she's put so much time and effort into this already," they said. "But on top of that, there are so many eyes on her, so it just adds a whole other level of weight to it."

Exam history Kardashian passed the baby bar in 2021 Kardashian has previously attempted the California "baby bar" three times before finally passing it on her fourth attempt in 2021. The California Bar Exam is a grueling two-day test with 200 multiple-choice questions, five one-hour essays, and one 90-minute Performance Test (PT). Sources say she won't be planning to try again until 2027.

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