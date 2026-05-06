Kim Kardashian is taking break from bar exams
What's the story
Reality TV star and aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided to take a hiatus from the California Bar exam after her unsuccessful attempt last year. The 45-year-old skipped the February exam and isn't planning to retake it in July, reported TMZ. A source told the outlet that Kardashian won't be attempting the test again until 2027.
Past attempts
Kardashian has previously taken the 'baby bar'
Kardashian has taken the State of California Bar Exam once. However, she has also attempted the California "baby bar" exam thrice before passing it on her fourth attempt in 2021. The baby bar is a prerequisite for her legal apprenticeship program. Kardashian earlier took to her Instagram Stories to write, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar." "No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."
Emotional impact
How failing the exam affected her
Kardashian previously spoke about her study journey on an episode of The Kardashians. During the episode, she broke down in tears, admitting she felt on the verge of a "mental breakdown" due to the intense preparation required for the exam. She also revealed that failing the California Bar exam last November had dented her confidence. "Instantly, when I got my results, I didn't feel good about it," Kardashian told Time Magazine.