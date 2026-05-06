Kim Kardashian is taking break from bar exams

Past attempts

Kardashian has previously taken the 'baby bar'

Kardashian has taken the State of California Bar Exam once. However, she has also attempted the California "baby bar" exam thrice before passing it on her fourth attempt in 2021. The baby bar is a prerequisite for her legal apprenticeship program. Kardashian earlier took to her Instagram Stories to write, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar." "No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."