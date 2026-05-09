Kim Kardashian to reunite 50 incarcerated mothers with their children

Kim Kardashian has partnered with the REFORM Alliance and the Ladies of Hope Ministries to facilitate visits for 50 incarcerated mothers this Mother's Day. The initiative aims to reunite these women, some of whom have been away from their families for years, with their children. Kardashian said in a statement that the program will cover the costs of taking the kids to visit their mom this Sunday.

Statement 'I'm honored to partner with Reform and LOHM to help...' Kardashian added, "So many of these mothers have spent years away from their children and families, missing birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments most of us take for granted." "I'm honored to partner with Reform and LOHM to help reconnect these families so they can hold their children, laugh together, and simply be a family again."

Prison visit Kardashian's recent visit to the California women's prison Kardashian, along with her mother Kris Jenner and Jessica Jackson of the REFORM Alliance, recently visited a women's prison in Chowchilla, California. They met incarcerated women, including those in hospice care. Reflecting on the visit on Instagram, Kardashian wrote she "witnessed something incredibly moving." "Many of the women there have spent decades in prison and become family to one another, caring for women in hospice so no one has to die alone."

Advertisement