Kimmel calls out Trump for missing Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding
Entertainment
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump for missing Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas, a small private ceremony with about 40 guests.
Trump explained his absence on Truth Social, citing government duties and "my love for the United States of America."
Kimmel mocks Trump's Truth Social RSVP
Kimmel joked that Trump was too busy golfing and attending UFC fights to make it to his son's big day, quipping, "Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social."
He even teased about whether Trump might skip an upcoming White House party too: "Can you imagine if they didn't show up to that one too?"
Despite the jokes and Trump's absence, Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson celebrated with close friends and family.