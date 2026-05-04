Kimmel joked about Giuliani being 'in grave' days before hospitalization  

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently found himself in a public feud with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. The spat began on April 28 when Kimmel mocked Giuliani's reaction to his "widow" joke about Melania Trump . "Last night, America's mayor Rudy Giuliani rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me," Kimmel said while airing Giuliani's America's Mayor Live show. However, this joke turned out to be ill-timed as Giuliani got hospitalized shortly after.

Dispute details 'Incompetent jacka...' was how Giuliani described Kimmel Giuliani, 81, didn't hold back in his criticism of Kimmel (56) during the broadcast footage. He called Kimmel "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country" and said he was "also like an incompetent jacka—." Kimmel responded with a series of pointed jokes referencing Giuliani's past controversial public moments. "I have to say, it's confusing to be called an incompetent jacka— by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store."

Additional jabs Kimmel also said 'get your family to come get him' Kimmel added, "Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" He referenced Giuliani's widely circulated Borat-related incident, saying, "I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat's daughter." The reference is to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a mockumentary film that carried an awkward interview clip with Giuliani.

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