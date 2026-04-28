Melania Trump slams comedian Jimmy Kimmel for 'atrocious' joke

Melania Trump , the First Lady of the United States, has slammed late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made about her. The quip, which aired on Thursday as part of Kimmel's mock speech for the White House Correspondents's Dinner, was called "hateful and violent" by Trump. She took to X to say, "People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate."

Joke backlash The 'widow' joke that got Kimmel in trouble In his monologue, Kimmel had said, "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." This joke resurfaced on social media after a shooting incident at the dinner event where the Trumps were present. The first Lady added, "His monologue about my family isn't comedy - his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America." "How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior?"

Twitter Post See FLOTUS's post here Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Advertisement

Presidential response Trump, White House press secretary slam comedian President Donald Trump also weighed in on the issue, calling Kimmel's remarks a "call to violence." He wrote on Truth Social, "[T]his is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also criticized Kimmel's comments at a news conference on Monday. Leavitt said, "This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady, and his supporters is completely deranged."

Advertisement