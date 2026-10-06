King and Sosa finalize divorce as King requests privacy
Entertainment
Jaime King and Austin Sosa have officially ended their marriage, about eight months after the divorce was first filed. The split became final on October 2, 2026.
King has asked for privacy as she focuses on her career and kids, saying the matter "should remain private."
King says Sosa blindsided her
King shared that she was "completely blindsided" by Sosa's decision to separate, believing they were still working through things.
For now, Sosa has waived spousal support (though King can ask for it later), and King is grateful for her fans and the ongoing connection between her children and Sosa's family.