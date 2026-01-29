King drops heartfelt new single 'Jo Ishq Hua'

The video includes nostalgic school scenes and flows into vibrant Haldi and Varmala ceremonies, showing love as something steady through every stage. The royal backdrop adds an extra dreamy touch.

What King and Shriya have to say

King describes the song as coming "from a very honest place," about love that quietly stays without needing big gestures.

Pilgaonkar loved shooting in Jaipur and calls the track "The song itself is soft, romantic, and has a strong emotional resonance."

