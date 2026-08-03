No, Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' isn't getting postponed
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback to the big screen this year with his much-awaited action entertainer, King. A special announcement promo released in January confirmed that the film would hit theaters on December 24. However, recent speculations suggested that the release might be pushed to 2027 due to competition from Hollywood films. But now, Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that King will indeed release as scheduled during Christmas.
Competition
'King' will clash with 3 major Hollywood films
King will be released alongside three major Hollywood films: Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Jumanji: Open World.
The epic clash between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will take place on December 18. Meanwhile, Jumanji: Open World (December 25) is part of a franchise that has consistently performed well at the Indian box office.
Despite the competition, industry insiders believe King will have an edge due to its star power and domestic appeal.
Distribution
YRF to distribute 'King' internationally
Yash Raj Films is distributing King in international markets.
A trade source said, "Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest Indian star overseas. Moreover, Yash Raj Films is distributing King in international markets. They will surely leverage their years of experience and goodwill to secure the best possible screens and show timings."
The source added that while King may face challenges securing screens internationally, it has a better chance domestically due to its star cast and Hindi language.
Release strategy
'King' may face screen-sharing issues initially
An industry insider noted that King could have released in 2027, but that would probably have meant a wait until after April or May.
The source said, "By arriving during Christmas, King may initially face some screen-sharing issues. On the positive side, however, it won't face any fresh competition until Republic Day."
They added that if the word of mouth is as strong as expected, the film could perform exceptionally well at the box office.
Exhibition ecosystem
Single-screen theaters express concerns about potential screen-sharing issues
Single-screen theaters are reportedly worried about the potential screen-sharing issues.
A theater owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told the portal, "It will undoubtedly be a beneficial period for the box office. We only hope that distributors and studios do not arm-twist us or force us to screen just one film."
Despite these concerns, the overall sentiment in the industry is positive as King prepares for its December release.