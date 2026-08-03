No, Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' isn't getting postponed

King will be released alongside three major Hollywood films: Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Jumanji: Open World.

The epic clash between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will take place on December 18. Meanwhile, Jumanji: Open World (December 25) is part of a franchise that has consistently performed well at the Indian box office.

Despite the competition, industry insiders believe King will have an edge due to its star power and domestic appeal.