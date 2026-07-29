'Jumanji: Open World' trailer out: Video game spills into reality!
What's the story
Sony Pictures has dropped the official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, the third and final installment of the rebooted Jumanji franchise. The clip gives fans a first look at returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. This film follows the global success of its predecessors, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level.
Franchise evolution
What to expect from 'Open World'
The third film in the franchise continues to explore a unique twist on the original 1995 film, which starred the late Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst.
The rebooted series has shifted from a board game to a video game setting, focusing on teenagers whose avatars are played by Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan.
This time, the demo versions of the four reach the real world.
The quartet's return promises more action, comedy, and body-swap antics that have defined previous installments.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew
The film also sees the return of Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, and Rhys Darby. Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes join the ensemble.
Jake Kasdan returns to direct this installment after helming the first two reboot films. He co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.
The production team includes Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan.
Release strategy
Competing with 'Dune: Part Three' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Originally set for a December 11 release, Jumanji: Open World has now been pushed to Christmas.
The new date puts it in direct competition with Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, both of which are slated to premiere on December 18.
This blockbuster showdown has been dubbed "Dunesday" by fans.
Can Jumanji disrupt "Dunesday"?