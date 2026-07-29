'Jumanji: Open World' trailer out: Video game spills into reality!

The third film in the franchise continues to explore a unique twist on the original 1995 film, which starred the late Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst.

The rebooted series has shifted from a board game to a video game setting, focusing on teenagers whose avatars are played by Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan.

This time, the demo versions of the four reach the real world.

The quartet's return promises more action, comedy, and body-swap antics that have defined previous installments.