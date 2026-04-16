'Lukkhe': KING calls first single 'Bulletproof' 'deeply personal'

The first single from the upcoming Prime Video India series Lukkhe, titled Bulletproof, was released on Thursday. The track features high-energy rap by singer-songwriter and rapper KING (Arpan Kumar Chandel) and rustic desi vocals by Amira Gill. KING plays a pivotal role in the series, which will be released on May 8.

Track details Meet the team behind the track The track features KING and Gill as the singers, composers, and lyricists. The music has been produced by Karan Kanchan and UKato. The song's lyrics were co-written by KING and Manreet Khara. The series is set in Chandigarh and revolves around high-octane heists, drug syndicates, rap rivalries, and intense action sequences. It also stars Lakshvir Saran, Raashii Khanna, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Palak Tiwari.

Artist's insight 'The track captures the spirit of resilience...' Speaking about the track, KING told Variety India, "Bulletproof is a deeply personal track, shaped by my journey, my struggles, wins, and the mindset to keep pushing forward." "The track captures the spirit of resilience and self-belief, which sits at the core of both the character and my journey." The music for Lukkhe was released under Warner Music India.

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