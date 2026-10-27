SRK, Kareena hit the floor for 'KING' dance number
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have begun shooting for a dance number in their upcoming film KING. Variety India reported that the song is being choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and aims to recreate their iconic track Chammak Challo. A source said, "The shooting started today, October 27."
Global touch
The song will also feature international dancers
The insider added, "The track promises to bring back the magic of their iconic dance numbers like Chammak Challo, with international dancers also said to be coming on board."
The song is being touted as one of the biggest highlights of KING, which releases in theaters on December 24.
On the other hand, Khan reportedly also started shooting for another song with Deepika Padukone on Monday.
Film details
Everything to know about 'KING'
The poster for KING was released today, featuring Khan in a rugged new look with tousled blonde hair, a bloodied chest, and a distressed outfit.
The actor's look hinted at an action-packed love story.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING also stars Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, along with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma, among others.