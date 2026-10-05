Kiran Abbavaram's 'Reality' to clash with 'Dada,' 'King 100'
What's the story
Actor Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming film has been titled Reality. The movie marks his directorial debut and will hit theaters on December 25, 2026. The Christmas season will be competitive as Reality will clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Dada and Nagarjuna's King 100. This face-off between three major releases will be one of the biggest highlights of the year-end box office.
Actor-director
Everything to know about 'Reality'
In Reality, Abbavaram will portray a chef.
The recently released title glimpse gives us our first proper look at the film and its universe.
The drama is produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under the Joy Films banner, with Suresh Yerra as co-producer.
The music is by Bheems Ceciroleo, while Viswas Daniel is responsible for the cinematography.
The movie is currently in production, and more details are expected as its release date approaches.
Clash
More about 'Dada' and 'King 100'
King 100 is directed by R.A. Karthik, who is making his Telugu directorial debut.
The project also stars Tabu, reuniting with Nagarjuna after their previous collaborations in Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide.
On the other hand, Dada is helmed by Gopichand Malineni.
The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his Vriddhi Cinemas banner.
The technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap and composer S Thaman.