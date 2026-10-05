Kiran Abbavaram's 'Reality' to clash with 'Dada,' 'King 100'

In Reality, Abbavaram will portray a chef.

The recently released title glimpse gives us our first proper look at the film and its universe.

The drama is produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under the Joy Films banner, with Suresh Yerra as co-producer.

The music is by Bheems Ceciroleo, while Viswas Daniel is responsible for the cinematography.

The movie is currently in production, and more details are expected as its release date approaches.