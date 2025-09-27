Next Article
Kiran Dubey returns to acting after 17 years
Entertainment
Kiran Dubey, who you might remember from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kkusum, is returning to acting after stepping away in 2008.
She left TV because of exhausting schedules and uninspiring roles, but now she's excited to take on projects with the roles that she resonates with.
Looking forward to roles that resonate with me: Dubey
While away from the spotlight, Dubey moved to Pune and studied filmmaking at the London Film Academy.
Life took a tough turn in 2013 when she lost her brother in the Uttarkashi landslide and stepped up for her family back home.
Reflecting on these years, she says she's grown a lot and wants future roles that truly connect with where she is now: "What I'm really looking forward to now is being back on screen, with the roles that I resonate with."