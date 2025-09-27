Kiran Dubey returns to acting after 17 years

Looking forward to roles that resonate with me: Dubey

While away from the spotlight, Dubey moved to Pune and studied filmmaking at the London Film Academy.

Life took a tough turn in 2013 when she lost her brother in the Uttarkashi landslide and stepped up for her family back home.

Reflecting on these years, she says she's grown a lot and wants future roles that truly connect with where she is now: "What I'm really looking forward to now is being back on screen, with the roles that I resonate with."