Where to watch Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari...' after theatrical run

The upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will be available on Netflix after its theatrical release, per OTTplay. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, will reportedly premiere on the streaming platform about eight weeks after its October 2, 2025, release. The movie revolves around a chaotic love quadrangle and is expected to appeal to family audiences during the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays.