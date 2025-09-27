Where to watch Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari...' after theatrical run
The upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will be available on Netflix after its theatrical release, per OTTplay. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, will reportedly premiere on the streaming platform about eight weeks after its October 2, 2025, release. The movie revolves around a chaotic love quadrangle and is expected to appeal to family audiences during the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays.
In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Dhawan plays Sunny Sanskari, a cheerful, middle-class man whose life takes a turn when his girlfriend Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) rejects his extravagant proposal to focus on her career. She soon gets engaged to Vikram (Rohit Saraf), leading Sunny to team up with Tulsi Kumari (Kapoor), Vikram's ex-girlfriend, to win back Ananya. The film explores their fake relationship and its unexpected consequences.
Khaitan, known for directing hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has described the film as a drama with "a lot of heart, music, and humor." He has penned the script as an "extravagantly dramatic tale of innocent deception." The film promises to deliver a mix of dance sequences, family drama, and comedic conflicts, the hallmarks of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The project also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.