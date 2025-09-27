Next Article
'Sahasam' OTT release: When, where to watch the film
Entertainment
Missed Sahasam in theaters? The Malayalam comedy, starring Narain, Ramzan, and Babu Antony, lands on Sun NXT for streaming from October 1.
Directed by Bibin Krishna and praised for its comedic plot and performances, the film will be available in both Tamil and Malayalam—ideal for a weekend watch.
Plot and cast of the film
Sahasam follows Jeevan and Sera as they try to outsmart Sera's family (who want her to marry someone else), only to get tangled up with a criminal called "Wolf" and a police team led by Rajiv Nambiar.
With Baiju Santhosh and Shabareesh Varma rounding out the cast and music by Bibin Ashok, it's praised for its comedic plot and performances—and now you can catch it from your couch.