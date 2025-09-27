Next Article
Box office collection: 'Dashavatar' crosses ₹18 crore in India
Entertainment
The Marathi thriller Dashavatar, directed by Subodh Khanolkar and starring Dilip Prabhawalkar, has pulled in ₹18.73 crore at the box office in just 15 days.
Its unique mix of mythology and drama is clicking with audiences, especially in Mumbai and Pune, making it a standout regional hit this year.
Film's 2nd week was its best so far
Dashavatar added a solid ₹9.25 crore in its second week alone, with night shows drawing the biggest crowds—Pune hit 18% occupancy at night, while Mumbai reached 16%.
The film's cast, including Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Menon, has really connected with viewers and helped push Dashavatar toward the ₹19 crore milestone.