Box office collection: 'Dashavatar' crosses ₹18 crore in India Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

The Marathi thriller Dashavatar, directed by Subodh Khanolkar and starring Dilip Prabhawalkar, has pulled in ₹18.73 crore at the box office in just 15 days.

Its unique mix of mythology and drama is clicking with audiences, especially in Mumbai and Pune, making it a standout regional hit this year.