Box office collection: 'Homebound' starts slow; why is it so?

Why is 'Homebound' so important?

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and inspired by Basharat Peer's article, "Homebound" follows two childhood friends—a Muslim and a Dalit—as they navigate caste barriers and migration struggles during a pandemic.

Though ticket sales are slow, the film has earned praise for its storytelling after premiering at Cannes and Toronto.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla (with Martin Scorsese as executive producer), it aims to spotlight overlooked social issues.