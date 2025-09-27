Delhi HC not convinced to hear Wankhede's case against Aryan
The Delhi High Court isn't convinced about hearing ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Wankhede says a character in the series Ba***ds of Bollywood, created, co-written, and directed by Aryan Khan, is based on him and hurts his reputation.
The court wants him to clarify why the case should be heard in Delhi at all.
No new date for hearing yet
Wankhede has asked for Episode 1 to be taken down, arguing that it unfairly shows an officer (allegedly like him) going after film stars with flashy accessories.
But the judge pointed out there's no clear link between the alleged harm and Delhi itself.
For now, Wankhede needs to show stronger reasons for filing in Delhi before things move forward—no new hearing date yet.