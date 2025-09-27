'Mirzapur,' 'Aarya': Indian actors who shone in web series Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Bollywood's biggest names are finding new life—and new fans—on streaming platforms.

Sushmita Sen made a powerful comeback as a tough mom in "Aarya," while Abhishek Bachchan took on one of his most layered roles yet in "Breathe Into the Shadows."

Manoj Bajpayee's sharp turn in "The Family Man" and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's chilling villain in "Sacred Games" have both earned global attention, showing just how much these stars can do when given fresh stories to tell.