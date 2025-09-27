'Mirzapur,' 'Aarya': Indian actors who shone in web series
Bollywood's biggest names are finding new life—and new fans—on streaming platforms.
Sushmita Sen made a powerful comeback as a tough mom in "Aarya," while Abhishek Bachchan took on one of his most layered roles yet in "Breathe Into the Shadows."
Manoj Bajpayee's sharp turn in "The Family Man" and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's chilling villain in "Sacred Games" have both earned global attention, showing just how much these stars can do when given fresh stories to tell.
Ali Fazal's performance in 'Mirzapur' is legendary
Digital series like "Mirzapur," with Ali Fazal's breakout performance, are letting Bollywood actors push boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide.
Radhika Apte has also stood out for her range across hits like "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul."
Streaming platforms mean more exciting characters, bolder storytelling, and a chance to see familiar faces take on something totally new.