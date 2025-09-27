Taylor Swift's album cover features $27k ring: Details here

Swift's cover outfits and her engagement ring

Swift's cover also features her in a pink feathered corset and a maroon bodysuit with flame gloves, channeling vintage Las Vegas showgirl vibes.

Stylist Jose Rodrigo praised the outfits for staying true to classic showgirl style.

And there's more sparkle: Swift recently announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, showing off a unique vintage-inspired ring designed with Kindred Lubeck—just adding to all the excitement around her right now.