Taylor Swift's album cover features $27k ring: Details here
Taylor Swift just dropped the cover for her upcoming 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King, and one standout detail is a dazzling 35-carat pink sapphire ring by Kallati, worth $27,120.
Set in rose gold with diamond accents, it perfectly matches her blush velvet bodysuit inspired by Elizabeth Taylor.
Swift's cover outfits and her engagement ring
Swift's cover also features her in a pink feathered corset and a maroon bodysuit with flame gloves, channeling vintage Las Vegas showgirl vibes.
Stylist Jose Rodrigo praised the outfits for staying true to classic showgirl style.
And there's more sparkle: Swift recently announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, showing off a unique vintage-inspired ring designed with Kindred Lubeck—just adding to all the excitement around her right now.