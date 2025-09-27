'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back on air after FCC warning
After several days off the air, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is finally back on Sinclair's ABC-affiliated channels.
The show was originally pulled on September 17, 2025, after warnings from the Trump-appointed head of the FCC.
Even though ABC brought it back nationally earlier this week, Sinclair and other affiliates like Nexstar kept the blackout going in cities such as Washington, DC and Seattle.
The blackout sparked a national debate
The extended blackout got people talking about free speech and media censorship.
While Sinclair said it was just trying to balance local needs with national programming rules, critics argued this looked like political pressure influencing what viewers could see.
The whole situation highlights how tricky it can be for broadcasters to juggle local interests with bigger network decisions.