'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back on air after FCC warning Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

After several days off the air, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is finally back on Sinclair's ABC-affiliated channels.

The show was originally pulled on September 17, 2025, after warnings from the Trump-appointed head of the FCC.

Even though ABC brought it back nationally earlier this week, Sinclair and other affiliates like Nexstar kept the blackout going in cities such as Washington, DC and Seattle.