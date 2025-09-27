'Highlander' remake casts WWE star Drew McIntyre as lead

Film set to begin shooting early next year

The film is set to start shooting early next year under Amazon's MGM Studios.

Dave Bautista has already hyped up the script, saying, "The action is on par with John Wick."

For McIntyre, this marks another WWE-to-Hollywood leap—following names like Bautista and John Cena—as he takes on a classic fantasy that jumps from 16th-century Scotland right up to today.