'Highlander' remake casts WWE star Drew McIntyre as lead
Entertainment
WWE star Drew McIntyre is making his big Hollywood move—he's been cast as Angus MacLeod in the new Highlander remake.
He'll join a seriously stacked cast with Henry Cavill leading as Connor MacLeod, plus Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Marisa Abela, and Dave Bautista.
Film set to begin shooting early next year
The film is set to start shooting early next year under Amazon's MGM Studios.
Dave Bautista has already hyped up the script, saying, "The action is on par with John Wick."
For McIntyre, this marks another WWE-to-Hollywood leap—following names like Bautista and John Cena—as he takes on a classic fantasy that jumps from 16th-century Scotland right up to today.