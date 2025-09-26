'Maine Pyar Kiya' on OTT: Where to watch

The film follows Aryan (Hridhu Haroon), a football lover who heads to Madurai to find Nidhi (Preity Mukhundhan). What starts as a light campus romance quickly turns into a tense thriller as Aryan faces unexpected local trouble. The cast also features Askar Ali, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Jeo Baby, and even a cameo by Antony Varghese Pepe.

The film received mixed reviews

Maine Pyar Kiya saw low box office numbers compared to other 2025 releases but received mixed reviews, with some praise for its mix of romance and thrills.

Some critics praised the screenplay and performances.

