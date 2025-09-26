Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation banned from leadership roles: Why Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

The Supreme Court has brought back a 2015 order against the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF) after finding its leaders guilty of stopping Tamil and Malayalam films from being shown in some theaters.

This came after complaints that KFEF president P.V. Basheer Ahamed and general secretary M.C. Bobby were deliberately keeping certain films out, hurting fair play in the industry.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had fined KFEF and barred its top officials from holding any leadership roles—a move that was set aside for the two office bearers by the Competition Appellate Tribunal in 2016, but is now fully restored and enforced by the Supreme Court.