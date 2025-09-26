Trump's reaction to Kimmel's return episode boosts ratings Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is back on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after his recent suspension, and his return episode on September 23, 2025, became the show's second-highest rated episode in almost 23 years—drawing 6.26 million viewers and nearly 16 million YouTube views in just a day.

In his September 25 monolog, Kimmel playfully thanked Donald Trump for the surge: "I want to say, we couldn't have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you very much."