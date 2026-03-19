Kiran Nadar receives Global Arts Patronage Award
Entertainment
Kiran Nadar, founder of the private nonprofit Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), just picked up the first-ever Global Arts Patronage Award at a Berlin gala on March 14, 2026.
The award celebrates her dedication to supporting art communities around the world.
Nadar's collection and past achievements
She launched KNMA (founding year not provided), and her collection now features over 8,000 pieces by legends like Raja Ravi Varma and M.F. Husain.
She also received the Padma Shri in 2024.
What's next for KNMA?
KNMA is expanding big time: a new building will open, covering a massive 100,000 square feet.
The museum isn't just about showing off art; it's also focused on making art more accessible through exhibitions, education programs, and community outreach.