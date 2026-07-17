Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan back Sonam Wangchuk's Delhi hunger strike

Filmmaker Kiran Rao and actor Aamir Khan have voiced support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on a 19-day hunger strike in Delhi to push for students' rights.

Rao called the authorities' silence "shocking and inhumane," and praised Wangchuk's commitment to justice, urging the government to actually listen.

Khan clarified that Wangchuk wasn't involved with his film 3 Idiots, but said he admires his work and hopes he'll end the strike soon.

His comments sparked mixed reactions online.