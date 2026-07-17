Kiran Rao backs Sonam Wangchuk, urges NEET protest talks

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has joined the wave of support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since late June, protesting alleged NEET exam irregularities.

As his fast enters its 20th day and concerns about his health rise, Rao and other artists have signed an open letter urging the government to talk with Wangchuk and asking him to consider ending his protest.