Kiran Rao backs Sonam Wangchuk, urges NEET protest talks
Filmmaker Kiran Rao has joined the wave of support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since late June, protesting alleged NEET exam irregularities.
As his fast enters its 20th day and concerns about his health rise, Rao and other artists have signed an open letter urging the government to talk with Wangchuk and asking him to consider ending his protest.
Stars and creators amplify Wangchuk online
Rao even changed her Instagram profile picture to "I Support Sonam," while stars like Zeenat Aman called Wangchuk "one of India's greatest minds."
Omi Vaidya linked the protest to his 3 Idiots character, and Sonakshi Sinha pushed for government action.
Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, and digital creators Bhuvan Bam and Munawar Faruqui are also raising awareness online about education reforms and exam accountability.