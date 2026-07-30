Kirti Kulhari loses over ₹2 lakh in cyber fraud

In her statement to the police, Kulhari clarified that her credit card password was confidential and not shared with anyone.

Investigators suspect that her phone and card may have been hacked using some digital malware or spyware.

Given the seriousness of the case, Amboli Police have registered a case against unknown accused persons.

The Cyber Cell is now on the lookout for the culprits using bank reference numbers and digital footprints left behind during these transactions.