Kirti Kulhari loses over ₹2 lakh in cyber fraud
What's the story
Bollywood actor-producer Kirti Kulhari has become the latest victim of cyber fraud in Mumbai. Unidentified hackers reportedly gained unauthorized access to her mobile phone and credit card, duping her of ₹2,43,852 within minutes. The incident was reported to the Amboli Police Station by the actor. A case has been registered based on her complaint.
Incident details
How the incident transpired
Kulhari was at the Cinepolis theater near Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West when she received an alert about a foreign transaction on her bank credit card.
The message notified her of a spending of $2,525 on Aeromexico Airlines.
Upon noticing this suspicious activity, Kulhari contacted her bank's toll-free helpline number.
Bank officials later confirmed that four major unauthorized transactions had occurred using her credit card.
Investigation underway
Investigators suspect digital malware or spyware
In her statement to the police, Kulhari clarified that her credit card password was confidential and not shared with anyone.
Investigators suspect that her phone and card may have been hacked using some digital malware or spyware.
Given the seriousness of the case, Amboli Police have registered a case against unknown accused persons.
The Cyber Cell is now on the lookout for the culprits using bank reference numbers and digital footprints left behind during these transactions.
Career update
On the work front for Kulhari
Kulhari is known for movies such as Pink and Uri: The Surgical Strike.
She has also been a part of The Girl on the Train, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, Hisaab Barabar, and Badass Ravi Kumar.
On OTT, some of her most famous projects include Shekhar Home and Four More Shots Please!