Kit Harington reveals rehab stint during 'GoT' final season
What's the story
Actor Kit Harington, who gained worldwide fame for his role as Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones, recently revealed that he checked himself into a rehabilitation center while the show's eighth and final season was on-air. The 38-year-old actor opened up about this personal struggle during an interview with co-star Peter Dinklage for Variety's Actors on Actors series.
Rehab journey
Harington needed to get sober during 'GoT' airing
Harington revealed, "The first thing I did while the show was airing was go to rehab." "That was my first port of call. It was a very weird experience, Peter. Like, I decided to go to rehab as episode one was airing." "And I was there for six weeks, isolated, without my phone." "I needed to go get sober...I needed to get my head on straight."
Career impact
The actor prioritized his well-being over everything else
Despite the pressure to stay in the public eye during such a significant moment for GoT, Harington chose rehab over attending the final press tour. He admitted that it was a tough decision but ultimately decided to prioritize his well-being. "Actually, that was a big pull to not go to rehab was like, 'Well, wait a minute, there's loads of press that needs to be done, you need to be front and center."
Career reassessment
A year off from acting post-rehab stint
After his rehab stint, Harington took a year off from acting to sort himself out. He reflected on this period as a time to figure out who he was and whether he still wanted to pursue acting. "Looking back, it's been really very good for me." "Because it allowed me the time post that show finishing to figure out in some ways not to be too wanky, but like who I was."
Work impact
Harington on pulling from pain for his performance
Harington also realized how much playing Jon Snow affected him. "I'm very proud of the work I did, but I was pulling a lot, because of where I was in my life, purely from pain," he said. "One of the things I've realized...is looking at what you were doing so naturally of pulling from joy and pain at the same time and mixing those together. But it was that joy I needed to discover post-Game of Thrones."