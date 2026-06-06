Kit Harington reveals rehab stint during 'GoT' final season

Career reassessment

A year off from acting post-rehab stint

After his rehab stint, Harington took a year off from acting to sort himself out. He reflected on this period as a time to figure out who he was and whether he still wanted to pursue acting. "Looking back, it's been really very good for me." "Because it allowed me the time post that show finishing to figure out in some ways not to be too wanky, but like who I was."