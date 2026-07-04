'Mad Max' star Kjell Nilsson (76) dies after kidney disease

Final decision

Doctors had predicted death by Christmas 2022

The family further revealed, "This past Sunday, after much consideration, Kjell made the decision to take back control over his pain and his body by stopping dialysis." They also shared that doctors had predicted he would die by Christmas 2022, but he "proved them wrong" and lived for four more years with his loved ones. Despite severe, longstanding health issues, Nilsson's "relentless weight training, determination, and sheer force of will" kept him alive.