'Mad Max' star Kjell Nilsson (76) dies after kidney disease
What's the story
Swedish bodybuilder and actor Kjell Nilsson, who famously portrayed Lord Humungus in George Miller's 1981 classic Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, has passed away at 76. His family announced that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep" after a four-and-a-half-year-long battle with end-stage kidney disease. The announcement was made via a Facebook post on Friday.
Health battle
Nilsson underwent dialysis 3 times a week
Nilsson's family revealed that he had been undergoing dialysis three times a week for the past four and a half years. They described it as a "long and painful journey, filled with countless battles to overcome, including the gradual loss of his bodily autonomy." The post also mentioned that in his final days, Nilsson often expressed gratitude for his bodybuilding and coaching career.
Final decision
Doctors had predicted death by Christmas 2022
The family further revealed, "This past Sunday, after much consideration, Kjell made the decision to take back control over his pain and his body by stopping dialysis." They also shared that doctors had predicted he would die by Christmas 2022, but he "proved them wrong" and lived for four more years with his loved ones. Despite severe, longstanding health issues, Nilsson's "relentless weight training, determination, and sheer force of will" kept him alive.
Career journey
His career in films
Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1949, Nilsson moved to Australia in 1980 to work as a weight-lifting trainer. His first major on-screen role was in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. He later appeared in films like The Pirate Movie, Hard Knuckle, Stanley: Every Home Should Have One, Man of Letters, and The Edge of Power. His last role was in Howlin' Refrain (2023), an indie reimagining of Homer's The Odyssey.
Personal life
Nilsson's legacy will 'never die'
Nilsson met actor Kate Ferguson in Australia, who later became his wife. She encouraged him to pursue a film career after they got married in Sweden. His family confirmed that a ceremony will be held in memory of the late star, with details yet to be announced. They also added that Nilsson's legacy as The Lord Humungus will "never die."