'Kochadaiiyaan' AI upgrade teaser out: Rajinikanth's characters look more realistic

The new teaser shows enhanced visuals compared with the 2014 animation, showing more realistic imagery. Rajinikanth 's characters appear more detailed and fight scenes look more visually updated, set in environments with more realistic imagery.

'Kochadaiiyaan' was India's 1st motion capture film

Kochadaiiyaan originally made waves in 2014 as India's first photorealistic motion capture movie, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Despite its big ambitions (and Deepika's Tamil debut), reviews were mostly negative—but this upgrade might just win over some new fans.