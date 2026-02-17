'Kochadaiiyaan' AI upgrade teaser out: Rajinikanth's characters look more realistic
Entertainment
A fresh teaser just dropped for the AI-upgraded version of Kochadaiiyaan, showing Rajinikanth back in his iconic dual roles—this time with seriously improved visuals.
Deepika Padukone also makes a quick appearance.
How the upgrade looks in action
The new teaser shows enhanced visuals compared with the 2014 animation, showing more realistic imagery.
Rajinikanth's characters appear more detailed and fight scenes look more visually updated, set in environments with more realistic imagery.
'Kochadaiiyaan' was India's 1st motion capture film
Kochadaiiyaan originally made waves in 2014 as India's first photorealistic motion capture movie, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.
Despite its big ambitions (and Deepika's Tamil debut), reviews were mostly negative—but this upgrade might just win over some new fans.