'Koffee With Karan' Khan cites head shoulder injuries hindering fitness
Entertainment
Salman Khan got real on Koffee With Karan, sharing how old injuries, like a head injury and shoulder issues, have made staying fit tough lately.
Still, he's not giving up, promising to put in the work and make sacrifices to get back in shape.
'Sultan' on-set injuries Khan vows sacrifices
A lot of these problems started while filming Sultan, where he hurt his knee, back, and shoulder.
Even so, Salman says it wouldn't feel right to let down fans who look up to his fitness journey.
As he put it: "A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added more of every good thing, and reduced every bad thing."