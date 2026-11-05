'Koffee With Karan' Khan, Kapoor Khan, Kapoor differ on AI
Entertainment
On Koffee With Karan, Saif Ali Khan shared that he uses AI for fun things like wine pairing (and even named his assistant "Iris"), while Kareena Kapoor Khan said she doesn't use AI at all.
Ranbir Kapoor chimed in to say AI can be useful, but believes creativity should stay human and personal.
Kapoor: 'Ramayana' did not use AI
Ranbir explained that his film Ramayana had not used AI as a replacement for hard work, stressing that storytelling and performance need a human touch.
He also pointed out that while AI can help out, it shouldn't take over creative jobs, a concern many in the industry share since the Hollywood strikes brought these debates into the spotlight.