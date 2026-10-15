'Koffee With Karan' returns for final season with revamped set
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan is back for its ninth and final season, sporting a totally revamped set at Yash Raj Films.
The show's famous coffee cup now comes in muted tones, swapping out the usual bright colors.
There's also a new shredder machine on set: guests can write down secrets or rumors and shred them right there, adding a playful spin to the classic format.
Shredder and sleek set encourage candor
The updated set is sleek and understated, giving off more chill vibes than previous seasons.
The shredder encourages guests to open up, making conversations feel more real and personal.
Even with these changes, the show stays true to what fans love: honest chats that blur the line between celebrity image and genuine moments.