Kohli defends Singh after FWICE 'Don 3' boycott clarification

Kohli praises Singh amid 45cr demand

Kohli urged everyone to look past just box-office hits and misses, calling Ranveer a wonderful actor with standout roles, even if some films did not work out.

He praised Singh's performances in Dhurandhar and his recent spy film with Aditya Dhar, saying he is proven himself as an artist.

Despite Excel Entertainment demanding ₹45 crore in damages after his exit, Singh's team says he is handling things with "maturity and mutual respect."

As Kohli put it, he urged everyone to look past just box-office hits and misses.