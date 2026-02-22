'Kohrra 2': Mona Singh reveals how real-life cops inspired her
Entertainment
Mona Singh, who stars as Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in Netflix's Kohrra Season 2, opened up about playing a tough cop facing both personal loss and workplace bias.
To get into character, she met real women police officers in Punjab and participated in workshops conducted by the Kohrra team.
More on how women officers inspired Singh
Singh shared that many women officers feel their biggest grief is not being recognized as "woman cops."
She explained, "Yes, I met them and heard them. I heard their stories, and I think their biggest grief is not to be called a woman cop."
Her character deals with bias and little support from seniors, showing how tough it can be for women in law enforcement—something the series explores.