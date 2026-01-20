Netflix's 'Kohrra' S02: Barun Sobti-Mona Singh's series arrives in February

Netflix 's acclaimed investigative drama Kohrra is returning for its second season on February 11. The new season promises a darker and more emotionally charged narrative, introducing a fresh case and setting with an entirely new dynamic. Barun Sobti will reprise his role as assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi, who is now posted at Dalerpura Police Station under the command of Dhanwant Kaur ( Mona Singh ).

New dynamics 'Kohrra' S02 explores new dynamics in Punjab's wintry landscape The second season of Kohrra continues to explore the stark, wintry landscape of Punjab. The new setting adds a layer of tension to the narrative as Garundi and Kaur navigate their differences while being committed to their work. The show retains its grounded realism while expanding its emotional depth through this new partnership and investigation.

Directorial debut Sudip Sharma makes directorial debut in 'Kohrra' S02 Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of Kohrra, is making his directorial debut with this season. He is joined by Faisal Rahman in this venture. The show is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, with Saurabh Malhotra, Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani serving as producers.

