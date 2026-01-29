'Kohrra' S02: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh return in gripping trailer
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Kohrra Season 2, and it's bringing back all the small-town crime drama vibes.
Mark your calendars for February 11, 2026—this time, a chilling murder in foggy Dalerpura sets off a tense investigation when Preet Bajwa's body is found in her brother's barn, with suspicion falling on her own family.
What to expect this season
Barun Sobti returns as ASI Amarpal Garundi, now working under SI Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). The two dive into the case while wrestling with their own pasts and hidden pains.
Director Sudip Sharma teams up again with writers Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia to keep things intense.
Netflix's Tanya Bami calls the show "Kohrra is our cult classic which won many awards, love and accolades from audiences and critics. What makes it unique is its honest simplicity..."—no wonder fans are hyped after the first season.