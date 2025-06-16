Kolkata film on sex workers picked up by Taskovski Films
What's the story
The indie film Redlight to Limelight, which follows a group of Indian sex workers and their children as they create a fictional film, has been acquired by Taskovski Films, reported Variety.
The film is directed by Bipuljit Basu and is set to have its world premiere at the Sheffield DocFest in the International First Feature Competition category.
Film's focus
'Redlight to Limelight' plot and setting
The film delves into the lives of sex workers and their children in a Kalighat brothel in Kolkata.
It showcases how these individuals create stories through their video production unit, Cam-On.
Despite the harsh realities of the sex trade, the women and children find joy in storytelling with hopes of improving their environment.
Film within a film
The film showcases the healing power of cinema
The Cam-On collective embarks on a journey to create a short fiction film titled Nupur.
This project weaves together memories and everyday life, providing a cathartic experience for the community during its public screening.
It has been produced by Nilotpal Majumdar, the founder of the documentary platform Docedge Kolkata.
Acclaim
'Powerful testament to the healing force of cinema'
Irena Taskovski, CEO and head of acquisitions at Taskovski Films, praised Redlight to Limelight.
She said, "It's a powerful testament to the healing force of cinema and a celebration of friendship and long-term collaboration."
She also emphasized the film's ability to "transform pain into purpose and give marginalized voices dignity and joy."
The film is co-produced by John Webster and Uldis Cekulis. Emma Hindley and Somnath Gosh served as executive producers.